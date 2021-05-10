NEW DELHI : Tom Cruise’s latest action flick Mission Impossible 7 has been pushed to summer 2022 after being slated for November 2021, adding to movie delays across the world. The film, however, has been in the news for its meticulous production adhering to covid-19 protocols.

A recent report by Empire magazine explained how the crew operated in bubbles. “There was social distancing, there were masks, there was one make-up artist for every two actors, plus heads of departments staying in hotel rooms on their own, driving to set, shooting the scene and then returning to the hotel until needed—and pods of five people, ready to quarantine if anyone within one contracted the virus," the report said.

To be sure, Hollywood seems committed to stage a comeback to movie theatres with major markets such as the US, UK and UAE now having opened up. Film studio Marvel recently announced dates for its next 10 movies, while its superhero flick Black Widow is scheduled for 9 July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open on 3 September.

Late last month, the box office in the US saw its best weekend since the pandemic started as it crossed the $50 million mark for the first time in over a year with Mortal Kombat and Japanese film Demon Slayer The Movie - Mugen Train. A trade expert who did not wish to be named said the absence of Bollywood fare soon after theatres reopen may allow better showcasing for big Hollywood titles in India that anyway have wide appeal thanks to dubbed versions.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively.

