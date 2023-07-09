comScore
Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible advance booking surges in India, may be his biggest opener; Check details here

 1 min read 09 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One may become his biggest opener in India as on 12 July, its box office collection of the opening day is likely to be between ₹12 crore and ₹14 crore.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, is part seven in the MI franchise. (HT_PRINT)Premium
The seventh installment in Tom Cruise's popular spy thriller franchise -- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One -- is all set to hit the Indian theatres on 12 July. The booking for the film started on 7 July and within hours, raked in huge numbers.

Looking at the booking collection, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One may turn out to be Tom Cruise's biggest box office opener in India, post his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick release last year.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise surprises fans with his fluent Hindi accent | Watch

According to a report by Pinkvilla, till 3:30 pm on Friday, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One had already sold approximately 28,000 tickets for the opening day and 62,000 tickets for the first weekend in booking in India. The advance ticket booking may reach over 1.10 lakh.

 

Tom Cruise's biggest opener in India:

Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One may become its biggest opener in India as on 12 July, its box office collection the opening day is likely to be between 12 crore and 14 crore. His last Mission: Impossible film, Fallout, opened to 9.50 crore in India in 2018.

Dead Reckoning Part Two:

The second installment of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled to be released next year on 28 June 2024. It is expected to be Tom’s final chapter as Ethan Hunt.

Updated: 09 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST
