Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible advance booking surges in India, may be his biggest opener; Check details here1 min read 09 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One may become his biggest opener in India as on 12 July, its box office collection of the opening day is likely to be between ₹12 crore and ₹14 crore.
The seventh installment in Tom Cruise's popular spy thriller franchise -- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One -- is all set to hit the Indian theatres on 12 July. The booking for the film started on 7 July and within hours, raked in huge numbers.
