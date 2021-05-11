Tom Hardy's ‘Venom 2’ launches new trailer, to hit screens in September

NEW DELHI : Hollywood flick Venom: Let There Be Carnage, better known as Venom 2, which is all set to be released on 24 September, has launched a new trailer. The film, which was delayed from October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, had made Rs34.31 crore with its first instalment in India in 2018.

The film, based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, and produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures, is intended to be the second film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and the sequel to Venom (2018). It is directed by Andy Serkis and stars Tom Hardy in the lead role along with Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham in supporting roles.

With major markets such as the US, UK, and UAE now having opened up, Hollywood seems committed to return to movie theatres after taking some films directly to OTT last year. Film studio Marvel recently announced dates for its next 10 movies, while its superhero flick Black Widow is scheduled for 9 July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open on 3 September.

Late last month, the box office in the US saw its best weekend since the pandemic started as it crossed the $50 million mark for the first time in over a year with Mortal Kombat and the Japanese film Demon Slayer The Movie - Mugen Train. A trade expert who did not wish to be named said the absence of Bollywood fare soon after theatres reopen may allow better showcasing for big Hollywood titles in India that anyway have wide appeal thanks to dubbed versions.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and Rs15.54 crore respectively.

