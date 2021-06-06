NEW DELHI : Disney+’s much awaited television series Loki, based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set for a premiere on 9 June this coming week.

Indian audiences can enjoy the show on Disney +Hotstar in India.

The show stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. The show’s plot is set after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternative version of Loki created a new timeline.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki was confirmed for production in November 2018. Filming began in January 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, but was halted in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Production resumed in September 2020 and completed that December.

To be sure, Disney’s Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, having made over ₹370 crore in box office collections. It was also the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹300 crore mark in India, beating the ₹227 crore earnings of previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War by a wide margin. Walt Disney Inc., the distributor of the movie, had also gone all out to localize the Avengers franchise for Indian audiences.

Music composer A.R. Rahman had come up with an Endgame anthem in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Popular Tamil writer and director A.R. Murugadoss (known for blockbusters such as Ghajini, Thuppakki and Sarkar), was engaged to write the Tamil dialogues, while superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah had voiced the characters of Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively. In the Telugu version, actor Rana Daggubati dubbed for Thanos.

Endgame co-director Joe Russo had also visited India in 2019 to launch the Rahman anthem and for a contest celebrating Marvel fan art.

In a live video conference held simultaneously in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, had interacted with his fans in India.

