Tom Hiddleston-starrer ‘Loki’ to premiere on 9 June on Disney +

To be sure, Disney’s Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, having made over ₹370 crore in box office collections. It was also the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹300 crore mark in India, beating the ₹227 crore earnings of previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War by a wide margin. Walt Disney Inc., the distributor of the movie, had also gone all out to localize the Avengers franchise for Indian audiences.