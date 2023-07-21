Tony Bennett, American master pop vocalist, dies at 961 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Bennett, one of the few performers to move easily between pop and jazz, collaborations were part of his crusade to expose new audiences to what he called the Great American Songbook.
Tony Bennett, the master pop vocalist, renowned for creating new standards in pop music, big band, show tunes, and jazz passed away on Friday at the age of 96. He was just two weeks short of his birthday.
