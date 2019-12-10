New Delhi: Packaged snacking brand Too Yumm! has partnered with video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video for its latest sports drama thriller Inside Edge 2.

The association plays out through a product placement in the show where Too Yumm! acts as one of the sponsors of a fictional cricketing league PowerPlay League and a character is seen enjoying the snack.

“Our brand is youth-centered and focuses on fitness as well as healthy eating. Viewers, including most of us, indulge in some snacking when watching our favorite sport or series. Through our association, we want to provide customers just like us, an option to binge watch and eat guilt free," Anupam Bokey, chief marketing officer, Guiltfree Industries (RP Sanjeev Goenka Group– FMCG) said in a statement.

Bokey added that the company believes its collaboration with the Amazon Prime Video original is a great way to connect with its target audience and showcase its brand personality to them, while also creating a lasting association between content watching and healthy snacking.

“To take our high quality content to our customers, we constantly look at innovative and engaging ways of marketing including association with like-minded partner brands. Inside Edge is a show that our customers will absolutely love to binge-watch, so we are happy with the association with a brand like Too Yumm!, which is positioning its guilt-free healthy snacks as a companion to engaging entertainment content," Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

Inside Edge, now in its second season, is a sports drama thriller that stars Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir and Sapna Pabbi. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the show is a look at the murky politics involved in the game of cricket. It has been created by Karan Anshuman known for feature film Bangistan and web show Mirzapur. American streaming player Amazon is currently fighting out the web war in India along with nearly 34 odd services, including foreign entities like Netflix and local platforms like Hotstar and ZEE5.