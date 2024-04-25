Weekend is here, and for those who are looking to binge watch crime thrillers and suspense web series, here is the list of top-rated OTT content in the genre. The list of the top 10 OTT web series to watch this weekend includes Ayali, Abar Proloy, Kohrra, Dahaad and more. Check out the full list below.

Ayali (ZEE5)

The web series revolves around the story of a teenage girl who aspires to become a doctor. However, her birthplace, Veerappannai village, becomes one of the biggest obstacles on her road to achieving her dream. The web series is available online for streaming on Zee5 and for watching in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali.

Abar Proloy (ZEE5)

The Bengali web series is the story of a Crime Branch officer, Animesh Datta. The web series launched in 2023 is the story of the protagonist Datta and his mission to catch the mastermind of a girl child trafficking rack in Sunderban.

Kohrra (Netflix)

Kohrra is another must-watch web series for those searching for a crime thriller. The first season of the crime thriller is the story of two police officers who are solving the death case of NRI bridegroom. The bridegroom was found dead days before his wedding.

Inspector Rishi (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 1 of Inspector Rishi is one of the recently released web series on Amazon Prime Video. The web series revolves around the story of a crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan whose two sub-inspectors assist sub-inspectors in unlocking the conspiracies behind bizarre murder incidents in a small village.

Killer Soup (Netflix)

Despite tremendously positive word-of-mouth publicity and positive reviews, if you haven't watched the Killer Soup web series till now, then this weekend is the opportunity to do so. The web series revolves around the story of Swathi who dreams of owning a restaurant. But her plan fails after a murder derails her dream.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix)

The web series starring Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sikander Kher is based on the story of a rebellious vampire. The vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist in Kolkata. The web series was created by Pratim D Gupta.

Undekhi (SonyLive)

The web series is available in more than five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, etc. All the characters of this web series are determined to serve their agenda – be it their thirst for power, revenge or love.

The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar)

The web series starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is one of the timeless masterpieces one can watch anytime. A hotel's night manager is the only weapon against a dangerous arms dealer.

Dahaad (Amazon Prime Video)

The television series featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role is a Hindi-language police procedural crime thriller television series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

Mai (Netflix)

The web series starring Sakshi Tiwari is based on the story of a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to discover the criminals behind her daughter's tragic death.

