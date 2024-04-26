Several must-watch theatrical releases and web series have been released on OTT platforms this week. Many of them can easily qualify for your binge-watch list. From critically-acclaimed Laapataa Ladies to Tillu square several web series and movies have been released this week between April 21 to April 27. Here is the full list of recent OTT releases of the week.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond- JioCinema

Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti was released on JioCinema on April 25. The web series plot revolves around the Balakot air strike performed by India against Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The web series also features senior actors Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Laapataa Ladies - Netflix

The movie has been directed by Kiran Rao and stars newcomer actors Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. Its plot takes the audience back to the time of 2001 in a fictional state called Nirmal Pradesh.

Crakk - Disney+ Hotstar

The action movie stars Vidyut Jammwal. The movie portrays the journey of a man from Mumbai slums to the extreme underground sport. The movie also features Arjun Rampal, Norah Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger- Docubay

The film is available for watching on Docubay and is the story of a young boy who is forced to stay in hospital for five years. As the boy continued to suffer in the name of treatment, the federal and provincial governments argued over which was responsible for his care.

Tillu Square - Netflix

The movie is a romantic crime-comedy featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran. The sequel of DJ Tillu, the movie is available for watching from Friday, April 26 on Netflix.

