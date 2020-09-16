Top Bollywood stars turn to web originals

Top Hollywood stars such as Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron and others have already embraced the digital wave by making their OTT debuts with shows like Homecoming, Extraction, Hunters and The Old Guard respectively. But their Indian counterparts have long seen the web as a medium meant for those out of work or for risky projects that would never draw audiences to theatres. Their reluctance to take films meant for theatrical release directly to streaming platforms during the covid-19 pandemic has also been evident.