NEW DELHI: Indian television's top reality shows, including the likes of Kaun Banega Crorepati , Bigg Boss, are yet to fully bounce back from the 50% dip in viewership witnessed in 2020. This year, too, viewership of the two premier shows on Sony and Colors respectively, is down 25-30%, said media buyers and entertainment industry experts.

Television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India and channels like Sony, Zee and Colors did not share viewership numbers or comment on decline in ratings sought by Mint.

Broadcasters and media buyers said reality shows on TV were impacted by tentpole sports properties such as the second half of the cricket Indian Premier League that resumed mid-September after a covid-induced break and the Cricket World Cup that lasted from mid-October to mid-November. The live sports events coincided with the telecast of these shows on TV.

Surprisingly, a new show The Big Picture on Colors hosted by actor Ranveer Singh also lost steam after its debut in October, said a media buyer on condition of anonymity.

"Most of the non-fiction franchises telecast during 2020-21 have seen a significant drop of 25-40% in ratings from their pre-covid seasons. While the second lockdown and the postponement of the IPL both years has had its impact on the non-fiction cycle, most franchises have not been able to match the pre-2020 performance," said Keerat Grewal, partner at media consulting firm Ormax. Apart from movies and web shows, Ormax tracks the popularity of TV shows, characters and contestants.

Media experts said reality TV genre may be suffering from high costs, limited returns and minimal experimentation. “There is no formula to success, there are leading channels that have brought reality shows which did not work," said Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi India, dentsu, emphasising that ratings will only drop, irrespective of how much channels may invest in non-fiction given the undeniable emergence of the digital medium.

"The shift to connected TV and OTT platforms is a reality that is being seen in metros, non-metros and even the smallest towns. Audience fragmentation has been at its peak as people are consuming content across various mediums and platforms. There is good and original content available everywhere," Dwibedy said. She points to the behavioural change leading viewers to give up their cable TV connections as well as DTH (direct-to-home) subscriptions, a phenomenon known as cord-cutting.

Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner at Deloitte, said that shows based on fiction have either come back to their pre-covid levels or delivered better but the same is not true for non-fiction. “One reason could be the overlap with sporting events but there could also be content angle to it. These formats have been around for long and perhaps broadcasters need to revamp them to keep audiences engaged," Mantha said.

Fiction, on the other hand, has a loyal fan base and audiences usually develop connections with individual characters whose journeys they want to follow. At the same time, the dip in ratings could mean the viewership has diversified, and that the target group for non-fiction has shifted to a second device, he pointed out.

While it is likely that some viewers watch these shows on streaming platforms and connected televisions, these are not measurable yet.

“The agencies and advertisers will eventually also rate the buzz around these non-fiction shows, their social ratings, conversations and so on. The evaluation metric will have to be nonlinear and independent of available ratings only," Dwibedy said.

That said, a look at the packed advertiser and sponsor list indicates the draw and might of non-fiction shows that command nearly twice the CPRP (cost per rating point) of fiction shows, said Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head, north and east at media agency Wavemaker India.

A senior executive at a broadcast network said fiction shows may have made a stronger comeback post the pandemic but non-fiction has been a safe, albeit stagnant genre even before covid.

