Top southern stars see box office draw wane

Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas and cost more than Rs. 300 crore to make, grossed around Rs. 70 crore in Telugu-speaking states in its opening weekend and crashed soon after. Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, wasn’t even close, at a little over Rs. 11 crore over its first three days in its home state. Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan barely managed to touch the Rs. 30 crore mark within its first week in Tamil Nadu and dropped 75% on its first Monday compared to Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}