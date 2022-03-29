Top southern stars see box office draw wane

Top southern stars see box office draw wane3 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Trade experts attribute this to the changed demands and expectations of viewers during covid now used watching high-quality global fare on OTT streaming platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Period drama RRR may have stormed the box office, but some top stars of the southern movie industries such as Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Ajith and Suriya have seen their latest films underperform in theatres, in their home states and markets known for fan culture.
New Delhi: Period drama RRR may have stormed the box office, but some top stars of the southern movie industries such as Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Ajith and Suriya have seen their latest films underperform in theatres, in their home states and markets known for fan culture.
Recent films of these actors such as Radhe Shyam, Khiladi, Valimai and Etharkkum Thunindhavan fizzled out after word-of-mouth didn’t live up to the initial hype. Trade experts attribute this to the changed demands and expectations of viewers during covid now used watching high-quality global fare on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. Covid lockdowns also pushed many southern films to premiere directly on digital platforms and as cinemas re-opened the gap between theatrical and digital release also narrowed.
Recent films of these actors such as Radhe Shyam, Khiladi, Valimai and Etharkkum Thunindhavan fizzled out after word-of-mouth didn’t live up to the initial hype. Trade experts attribute this to the changed demands and expectations of viewers during covid now used watching high-quality global fare on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. Covid lockdowns also pushed many southern films to premiere directly on digital platforms and as cinemas re-opened the gap between theatrical and digital release also narrowed.
Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas and cost more than Rs. 300 crore to make, grossed around Rs. 70 crore in Telugu-speaking states in its opening weekend and crashed soon after. Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, wasn’t even close, at a little over Rs. 11 crore over its first three days in its home state. Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan barely managed to touch the Rs. 30 crore mark within its first week in Tamil Nadu and dropped 75% on its first Monday compared to Sunday.
“In the south, top stars enjoy God-like status but in case of these films, the content has not worked for audiences," film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said. Khanna said it is common for producers of films with big star to ask distributors for money in advance, presuming the film will run for two to three weeks. However, openings of several recent films haven't justified these high rates, he said.
While Khiladi was panned for its dated, old-school plot and treatment, audiences that are now exposed to international cinema and global standards of production did not think much of the action in Valimai that had positioned itself as a high-octane action entertainer.
Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai agreed cinema and the entertainment business in general, is undergoing a metamorphosis where big stars are no longer needed to run content-driven films that take off by word-of-mouth. A film like The Kashmir Files also ate into the business of Radhe Shyam, at least in the north where Prabhas has enjoyed huge draw since the success of the Baahubali franchise.
“For any film, fan culture now works for maybe a day. Earlier, it would at least last through the weekend. Plus, social media reviews are now also taken into consideration and it becomes difficult to sustain box office run if reviews are mixed online. By the evening of the film’s release, it starts crumbling," Pillai said.
Trade experts like Pillai said even theatres have begun to realise what an uphill task it is to get audiences back to cinemas given that films are releasing on OTT platforms within 25-30 days of theatrical release.
Radhe Shyam, that had hit the big screen on 11 March, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 1 April. Several bankable southern stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suriya took the direct-to-digital route for films like Salute, Puzhu, Drishyam 2 and Soorarai Pottru during the past two years of the pandemic and continue to do so as with theatres have a busy pipeline of films.
According to the Ficci EY report 2022, of the films released on digital platforms in 2021, only 31% were in Hindi while 69% were in other languages, primarily south Indian languages.
Film critic Manoj Kumar R pointed out that top stars like Rajinikanth had seen their films fail at the box office, even before covid, signalling the change in audience tastes. “It is more evident now. Die-hard fans may come initially but no matter how big the star is, they can’t get away with old wine in a new bottle," Kumar said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!