Top stars reject direct-to digital releases

Trade experts say unlike the recoveries expected from titles such as Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl or Ludo that have been snapped up by OTT platforms bypassing theatrical release, the budgets of these films are too high for an OTT acquisition to emerge profitable for the makers. Many streaming services are not even making such huge investments in non-Hindi regional language content, as of now. Further, top stars such as Vijay and Salman Khan know their audience base is concentrated in small-towns where OTT penetration is not as deep while new names such as Aaryan do not want to be put in the bracket whose content can be consumed at home.