Indian film stars' political ambitions can dim box office allure, experts warn
Summary
Vijay and Pawan Kalyan face potential audience alienation as they enter politics, risking their box office draw. Historical examples suggest that actors who become politicians struggle to maintain universal appeal, affecting cinema's reliance on star power.
Film stars with political ambitions often leverage their popular on-screen personas to launch political careers. While this can provide a powerful launchpad, it often comes with the risk of diminishing their box-office appeal.
