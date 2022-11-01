NEW DELHI : Top non-fiction shows on television, such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati , are seeing a 15-20% increase in ratings from last year, though the viewership numbers are still 30% lower than pre-covid times, according to broadcasters and media buyers.

Media industry experts said that these shows are likely being watched by a sizeable number of urban audiences on streaming platforms and unlike fiction shows that find a greater draw among women, reality shows have a male skew.

The current season of Bigg Boss (on Colors) is seeing TRPs (target rating points) of 1.4-1.5 on weekdays and 1.9 on weekends compared to 0.91 last year, a senior executive at a television production house said on the condition of anonymity. KBC (on Sony), too, has touched the 1.3-1.4 mark versus 0.9 last year.

Television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) did not respond to Mint’s queries on how the slate of non-fiction shows was doing this year. Spokespeople for broadcasters Sony and Colors didn’t respond either.

“For television as a medium, non-fiction, news, and sports continue to be frontrunners. While there has been a decline (in TV viewership of reality shows), big properties like KBC, Bigg Boss and Indian Idol continue to be compelling, " said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd. Viewer stickiness is far better for non-fiction than movies or English entertainment where audiences have completely moved online, he added. “That said, only established franchises are working, and hardly any new properties have a chance of grabbing eyeballs," Taurani said, adding that ad rates for these shows used to jump by 12-14% every season before covid, now the rise is in single digits.

“The shows are profitable; else, they wouldn’t continue to be made each year. We’re also seeing a separate set of advertisers for digital now, so the chances of monetization have doubled," said a broadcast network executive on the condition of anonymity.

“What has happened is that unlike daily soaps, which are driven by non-urban, female audiences and haven’t seen as significant a dip in TV viewership, non-fiction has been impacted by the move of urban, male viewers to OTT," the person said.

The new season of KBC has Hyundai Motor India Ltd as the co-presenting sponsor and Asian Paints Royale Glitz, UltraTech Cement, Vi and Gowardhan Ghee as co-powered by sponsors.

Bigg Boss, on the other hand, has Schezwan Chutney, make-up brand MyGlamm, Priya Gold Hunk, Garnier Men and Hershey’s Kisses as sponsors.

In an earlier interview, Amit Syngle, managing director and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd, called KBC a great platform for garnering high reach and driving affinity with its target audience. “We’ve had a long-standing association with Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the most consistent properties around the festive period. The kind of integrations we have been able to drive on the show have been impactful and innovative," Syngle said.

To be sure, there is more pressure on show makers to keep innovating in the face of greater competition and more content options. Even the presence of film stars promoting their movies on these shows is not spiking ratings, the TV executive said. Aradhana Bhola, managing director of Fremantle India, which produces shows such as Indian Idol and India’s Got Talent, said while there is definitely an element of digital play, irrespective of the medium of consumption, the bottom line for content creators remains that the audience consumes and enjoys their shows.