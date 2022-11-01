Top TV reality shows register 15-20% increase in viewership3 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Experts said that these shows are likely being streamed online by a sizeable number of urban audiences
Experts said that these shows are likely being streamed online by a sizeable number of urban audiences
NEW DELHI : Top non-fiction shows on television, such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati, are seeing a 15-20% increase in ratings from last year, though the viewership numbers are still 30% lower than pre-covid times, according to broadcasters and media buyers.