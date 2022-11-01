Top TV reality shows register 15-20% increase in viewership

“For television as a medium, non-fiction, news, and sports continue to be frontrunners. While there has been a decline (in TV viewership of reality shows), big properties like KBC, Bigg Boss and Indian Idol continue to be compelling, " said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd. Viewer stickiness is far better for non-fiction than movies or English entertainment where audiences have completely moved online, he added. “That said, only established franchises are working, and hardly any new properties have a chance of grabbing eyeballs," Taurani said, adding that ad rates for these shows used to jump by 12-14% every season before covid, now the rise is in single digits.