Tovino Thomas’s new film to stream on Amazon Prime on 8 April

Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films which were much lower than Hindi films to begin with, are only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream
NEW DELHI: Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, best known for Netflix original Minnal Murali, will see his next film Naradan stream on Amazon Prime Video on 8 April. The political thriller directed by Aashiq Abu starring Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in main roles, had released in cinemas earlier in March.
The year 2021 saw OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms witness films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, break out, accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes. Further, north Indian states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours, while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits.
Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films which were much lower than Hindi films to begin with, are only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream. Even small Malayalam films can now demand up to ₹20-30 crore, as much as a mid-sized Hindi film.
According to a December 2020 media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption of OTT services happens in local languages. It said that streaming services have tripled original content in Indian languages between 2018 and 2020 which stood at 1,400-1,800 hours per annum in 2020.
While foreign services such as Netflix and Amazon are dabbling in Tamil, Telugu and other regional language originals, homegrown OTT service ZEE5 released almost two originals per month across Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada in the past few months. Disney+ Hotstar, too, is venturing into regional content with the premiere of films meant for theatres.
