Cable operators press Trai to regulate OTT2 min read 17 May 2023, 10:31 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received several representations, particularly from cable operators, to bring over-the-top (OTT) platforms under its regulatory ambit to create a level-playing field
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received several representations, particularly from cable operators, to bring over-the-top (OTT) platforms under its regulatory ambit to create a level-playing field.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×