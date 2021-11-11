Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0 to 1 April

NEW DELHI : In what may be deemed some relief to broadcasters, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has extended the deadline for implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) to 1 April, 2022 from 1 December this year.

In a letter dated 10 November, which was sent to broadcasters and DPOs (distribution platform owners) such as direct-to-home players and cable services, by Arvind Kumar, advisor (broadcasting and cable services), Trai, the regulatory authority said that all broadcasters must report any change in name, language, MRPs per month of channels or bouquets or composition of the latter as per the new framework by 31 December, 2021. All broadcasters who have already filed RIOs (Reference Interconnect Offer), which includes the MRP of their channels and bouquets, along with other terms and conditions of interconnect agreements, may also revise the same by the 31st. Information on distribution retail prices of channels, composition of bouquets of pay and free-to-air channels must be sent to Trai by DPOs by 31 January, 2022.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

“All distributors of television channels shall offer and obtain the option for subscription of new bouquets or channels from the subscribers in compliance with the provisions from 1 February, 2022 to 31 March, 2022 and shall ensure that with effect from 1 April, 2022, services to the subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by the subscribers," the letter said. It added that the authority has considered the concerns of various stakeholders with respect to the time-frame required for users to migrate to the new tariff scheme and make their choices.

“In view of the complexities and magnitude of processes involved and keeping in view of the past experiences, it would be prudent that sufficient time be given for migration of consumers to the New Regulatory Framework 2020 to avoid any inconvenience to consumers," the letter said.

According to the new tariff order (NTO) originally brough out in 2017, consumers could choose the TV channels they want to watch and pay only for them at maximum retail prices (MRPs) set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier. The new tariff order was expected to make channels cheaper for the consumer and offer more choice. However, once implemented, the cost of like-to-like channel options actually went up.

To bring down the cost of entertainment for the end consumer, Trai had announced amendments to the NTO on 1 January, 2020. As part of the new amendments, Trai reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to Rs. 12 from Rs. 19 per month. The regulator also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (now renamed the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation), a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, had moved the Bombay high court against Trai’s amended order soon after it came out. The high court had upheld most provisions issued by Trai, after which IBDF went to the Supreme Court which also refused stay on the high court order. Over the past few weeks, several broadcasters have announced price hikes for popular channels, keeping them out of bouquets.

