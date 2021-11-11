Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0 to 1 April

In a letter dated 10 November, which was sent to broadcasters and DPOs (distribution platform owners) such as direct-to-home players and cable services, by Arvind Kumar, advisor (broadcasting and cable services), Trai, the regulatory authority said that all broadcasters must report any change in name, language, MRPs per month of channels or bouquets or composition of the latter as per the new framework by 31 December, 2021. All broadcasters who have already filed RIOs (Reference Interconnect Offer), which includes the MRP of their channels and bouquets, along with other terms and conditions of interconnect agreements, may also revise the same by the 31st. Information on distribution retail prices of channels, composition of bouquets of pay and free-to-air channels must be sent to Trai by DPOs by 31 January, 2022.