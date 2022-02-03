Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0

Several stakeholders have made representations that that most of their staff were infected by covid and many were unable to attend office because of guidelines issued by state governments. Many staff members and cable operators are finding it difficult to reach covid affected subscribers and areas for collection, Trai said, explaining the extension. All broadcasters must now report any change in name, nature, language, maximum retail prices (MRPs) per month of channels or bouquets or composition of the latter according to the new framework by 28 February and simultaneously publish the same on their websites. All broadcasters who have already filed reference interconnect offer may also revise this by the same date.