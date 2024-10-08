Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Trai's FM radio plan: Operators flag cost issues, rising digital competition

Trai's FM radio plan: Operators flag cost issues, rising digital competition

Lata Jha

Radio operators highlighted failed auctions and the need for realistic pricing to expand FM networks in smaller towns, where local media opportunities are scarce

Radio operators have pointed to over pricing and operational challenges involved in the FM business.

New Delhi: Radio operators have raised concerns about pricing and operational challenges in response to a consultation paper issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on reserve prices for FM radio channel auctions under the FM Phase-III Policy.

Trai has scheduled an open house discussion with stakeholders on 10 October.

The Association for Radio Operators for India has said the last batch of frequencies auctioned failed, with less than 25% of the frequencies offered being bid for due to overpriced minimum reserve prices.

“Subsequent Trai recommendations have corrected certain anomalies. However, flaws remain in auction methodology which may adversely affect new auctions, especially in smaller cities where there is little interest due to low revenue possibility and the high fixed cost such as annual fees and spectrum fees etc.," the association said.

While acknowledging the right of Trai and the government to fix a minimum value, the association has said that the objective of expanding FM network into new towns should not be overlooked, because in most of towns there is little or no professional media to share local news and information. A professional media will create economic opportunities through advertising opportunities and large reach, it added.

Also Read: Govt revises advertisement rates for private FM radio

Sambhaav Media Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based media group also noted that existing broadcasters face high operational costs, including infrastructure maintenance, staff salaries and other recurring expenses, which are not aligned with the lower capital expenditure for new entrants.

“The increasing popularity of internet-based music streaming services and digital platforms has shifted consumer preferences away from FM radio. These platforms offer greater convenience, a vast selection of content and personalized experiences that traditional radio struggles to match," the group has written in a letter to Trai.

FM radio broadcasters find it challenging to attract and retain advertisers, they said, adding that the inability to secure this revenue makes it hard to sustain operations and invest in quality programming.

In September, Trai had released recommendations on issues related to FM radio broadcasting, including private FM Radio operators being allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programmes, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour, besides removal of linkage to non-refundable one-time entry fee and extension of the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.