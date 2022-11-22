Trai issues amendments to NTO; MRP cap to remain at 19

When NTO was first introduced and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment went up forcing Trai to amend its order. NTO 2.0 was announced in January 2020 which had capped a bouquet channel price at Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 19. The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, a representative body of television broadcasters, had said this was not backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight and the broadcast industry had been at loggerheads with the regulator since. Trai had initiated a consultation process in May to relook at NTO 2.0 after broadcasters agreed to withdraw petitions from the Supreme Court. Broadcast networks had failed to secure any relief from the apex court and the Bombay High Court, which had upheld NTO 2.0 except for one condition which said that the maximum retail price per month of a-la-carte channels forming a part of the bouquet should not exceed three times the average MRP of a pay channel of the bouquet. The broadcasters challenged the Bombay High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.

