Trai issues amendments to NTO; MRP cap to remain at 19

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issued amendments to the new tariff order and interconnection regulations on Tuesday, and decided to not prescribe a ceiling on the maximum retail price or MRP of pay channels.
While issuing the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022, Trai decided to continue with the ceiling of ₹19 on the MRP of a channel to be part of a bouquet.
Further, a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all the of pay channels in that bouquet. Discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the maximum retail price of a pay channel shall be based on combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets, a statement from Trai said.
All broadcasters shall report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels to Trai by 16 December 2022.
All distributors of television channels shall ensure that services are provided to subscribers as per the bouquets or channels opted by them by 1 February, 2023.
At the inaugural session of the CII Big Picture Summit in New Delhi last week, Trai chairman P.D Vaghela had said the authority was looking to issue amendments to the tariff order and interconnection regulations in line with its stated policy of light touch regulation.
“Our recent consultation on tariff-related issues for television channels and bouquets is a result of multiple discussions with each group of stakeholders --- broadcasters, multi-systems operators, DTH players and local cable operators. We expect the industry to respond with tariffs and prices that do not put undue burden on consumers," he had said. If all service providers work in a cohesive manner, Trai may take further steps to move towards forbearance, Vaghela had added.
“Overall, it is a good development that satisfies long-term demands of broadcasters. India is a very price-sensitive market so there are unlikely to be any big hikes despite the absence of a ceiling," said a senior executive at a broadcast network declining to be named. The person said that Trai may soon come up with a consultation paper for DPOs (distribution platform owners) to make it a win-win situation for all.
In an order, Trai said that it is of the view that broadcasters should be given full freedom and business flexibility to monetize their channels. “There can be some channels with unique content for niche category of viewers. Such niche category channel desire freedom for pricing their channel as their target audience segment may be small. Similarly, the cost of production of the program varies in many different aspects. Therefore, the authority considers that defining a ceiling price of television channel may impinge on ability to produce better content, more so for niche category of channels," it said adding that it expects that broadcasters will price their channels reasonably, ensuring to pass the benefits of digitisation to the subscribers.
Balancing the interests of service providers such as broadcasters and DPOs as well as consumers, the Rs. 19 cap on the MRP of a channel to be part of a bouquet is expected to create minimum hassles “The authority expects that broadcasters will adjust the price of television channels to benefit from the revised price ceilings and include all popular channels and sports channels in the bouquets. A consumer would have a fair balance of choice of channels and subscription of getting any channel either on a-la-carte basis or in a bouquet. The authority also expects that the revised ceiling will entail minimal changes in bouquet configurations," it added.
Further, the prescribed maximum discount of 45% will cover almost 70% of existing bouquet offerings. In effect broadcasters will not be required to alter their bouquet composition or prices. “It is only outlier bouquets which are offering much higher discount, perhaps leading to perverse pricing, that will require recalibration as per revised discount cap. While keeping a check on higher amount of discounts on certain bouquets, it will provide sufficient flexibility to broadcasters while forming bouquets," Trai said.
When NTO was first introduced and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment went up forcing Trai to amend its order. NTO 2.0 was announced in January 2020 which had capped a bouquet channel price at Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 19. The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, a representative body of television broadcasters, had said this was not backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight and the broadcast industry had been at loggerheads with the regulator since. Trai had initiated a consultation process in May to relook at NTO 2.0 after broadcasters agreed to withdraw petitions from the Supreme Court. Broadcast networks had failed to secure any relief from the apex court and the Bombay High Court, which had upheld NTO 2.0 except for one condition which said that the maximum retail price per month of a-la-carte channels forming a part of the bouquet should not exceed three times the average MRP of a pay channel of the bouquet. The broadcasters challenged the Bombay High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.