Trai issues consultation paper on broadcast tariffs and cable services

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It will mainly deal with discount given in the formation of channel bouquets, ceiling price of channels for inclusion in bouquets, and discount offered by broadcasters to distributors in addition to distribution fee.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a consultation paper on issues related to the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services. These will mainly deal with discount given in the formation of channel bouquets, ceiling price of channels for inclusion in bouquets, and discount offered by broadcasters to distributors in addition to distribution fee. Comments can be sent until 30 May and counter comments until 6 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a consultation paper on issues related to the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services. These will mainly deal with discount given in the formation of channel bouquets, ceiling price of channels for inclusion in bouquets, and discount offered by broadcasters to distributors in addition to distribution fee. Comments can be sent until 30 May and counter comments until 6 June.
“Immediately after new tariffs were announced, Trai received representations from distribution platform operators (DPOs), associations of local cable operators (LCOs) and consumer organizations. DPOs highlighted difficulties likely to be faced by them in implementing new rates in the system and migrating consumers to the new tariff regime through the informed exercise of options impacting almost all bouquets, especially due to upward revision in the rates of pay channels and bouquets declared by broadcasters," Trai said in a statement. To deliberate on the various issues related to implementation of NTO and suggest a way forward, a committee consisting of members from Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and DTH Association was constituted under the aegis of Trai, it added.
“Immediately after new tariffs were announced, Trai received representations from distribution platform operators (DPOs), associations of local cable operators (LCOs) and consumer organizations. DPOs highlighted difficulties likely to be faced by them in implementing new rates in the system and migrating consumers to the new tariff regime through the informed exercise of options impacting almost all bouquets, especially due to upward revision in the rates of pay channels and bouquets declared by broadcasters," Trai said in a statement. To deliberate on the various issues related to implementation of NTO and suggest a way forward, a committee consisting of members from Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and DTH Association was constituted under the aegis of Trai, it added.
“The purpose of the committee was to facilitate discussions among various stakeholders to come out on a common agreed path for smooth implementation of NTO. The Committee listed several issues for consideration. The stakeholders, however, requested Trai to immediately address critical issues which could create impediments for smooth implementation of the tariff order. In order to address these, the authority is issuing this consultation paper for seeking stakeholders’ comments," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When NTO (new tariff order) was first introduced in 2020 and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment went up forcing Trai to amend its order. According to the new tariff order (NTO), consumers could choose the TV channels they want to watch and pay only for them at maximum retail prices (MRPs) set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier. The new tariff order was expected to make channels cheaper for the consumer and offer more choice. However, on ground, the opposite happened as the cost of like-to-like channel options went up. To bring down the cost of entertainment for the end consumer, Trai had announced amendments to the NTO on 1 January, 2020. As part of the new amendments, Trai reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to Rs. 12 from Rs. 19 per month, which broadcasters said had not been backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight. The regulator also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing, which broadcasters felt would limit the number of channels in the bouquet and reduce the value delivered to consumers.
The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, had moved the Bombay high court against Trai’s amended new tariff order (NTO) soon after it came out. Meanwhile, the telecom regulator had filed caveats in all major high courts against issuing a stay without hearing what it has to say in the matter. Broadcasters that had come together under the IBF umbrella to take on Trai included Star India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, and Sony Pictures Networks. However, the Bombay high court had upheld most provisions of NTO, a judgment that the Supreme Court had further refused stay on.