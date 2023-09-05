Trai issues recommendations on matters related to FM radio broadcasting

Trai issues recommendations on matters related to FM radio broadcasting1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Representatives of Association of Radio Operators for India had raised issues for consideration of the authority, such as permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM radio receivers in mobile handsets.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released recommendations on issues related to FM radio broadcasting including removal of linkage to non-refundable one-time entry fee and extension of the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
