Business News/ Industry / Media/  Trai issues recommendations on matters related to FM radio broadcasting
Trai issues recommendations on matters related to FM radio broadcasting

 1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST Lata Jha

Representatives of Association of Radio Operators for India had raised issues for consideration of the authority, such as permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM radio receivers in mobile handsets.

Private FM radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released recommendations on issues related to FM radio broadcasting including removal of linkage to non-refundable one-time entry fee and extension of the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.

Further, representatives of Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), had raised issues for consideration of the authority, such as permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM radio receivers in mobile handsets.

The recommendations state that the annual license fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from non-refundable one-time entry fee and the license fee should be calculated as 4% of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from Gross Revenue (GR).

Further, the government may take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to the covid-19 pandemic. Private FM radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour. The program code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to private FM radio channels.

Functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware. Built-in FM radio receiver in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation. A Standing Committee, headed by a senior officer of Joint Secretary or above level, to oversee and monitor the compliance by mobile phone manufacturers (or importers) may be established by the ministry of electronics and information technology.

The committee should include key stakeholders such as ministry of information and broadcasting, AROI, MAlT (the apex body representing India’s electronics and ICT hardware sector), and ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association). An online grievance redressal portal should be provided for submitting information or complaints of case of any noncompliance as regards enablement of FM radio functionality in such mobile handsets that have the necessary functionality for FM receivers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
