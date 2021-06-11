Trai prescribes new regulations for cable, broadcasting distribution services

Existing technical requirements for CAS and SMS are generic in nature and allow for different types of systems to co-exist in the ecosystem. While some of the CAS systems deployed are using advanced embedded security, others are based on non-standard solutions, making them vulnerable to hacking, and putting content security at risk. Most CAS companies do not have their own SMS, middleware and user interface which increases the dependency of distribution platform owners on third-party software solutions.

