TRAI recommends 10-year renewal of MSOs’ registration

NEW DELHI :The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday recommended that the renewal of Multi-System Operators (MSOs) registration should be done for a period of ten years, and the processing fee should be kept at ₹1 lakh at the time of renewal.
The regulator also recommended that the broadcasting sector guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of television channels should be appropriately amended to ensure that broadcasters do not provide signals to such MSOs whose registration has expired.
MSOs are large cable operators, who provide cable or direct-broadcast satellite television channels to consumer homes via local cable operators (LCOs).
It added that the window for applying for renewal of registrations should open not earlier than seven months from the date of expiry and not later than two months prior to the date of expiry.
The cable television networks rules of 1994, though, do not mention provisions about renewal of MSO registrations and keeping that in mind, the authority had received a reference from the ministry seeking clarity on the renewal process.
Under the new recommendations, the authority also said that while the digitalisation of the Indian broadcasting sector began in 2012 and was completed in about five years, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) issued new registrations to MSOs during the DAS implementation in June 2012 and these were due for renewal earlier this year in June 2022.
It added that it recommended that a list of all the MSOs whose applications are pending with MIB for renewal should be available on the portal and that if an application by an MSO is under consideration or pending for decision, then such an MSO will get deemed provisional extension till a final decision.
TRAI said that has finalised its recommendations after considering all comments/counter-comments received from stakeholders during consultation process and further analysis of the issues.
