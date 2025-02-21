Trai for interoperable set-top boxes, voluntary sharing of broadcasting infra

NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday issued a set of recommendations advocating interoperable set-top boxes to boost consumer choice, voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasters for optimising resources, and dropping the minimum net worth requirement for internet protocol TV service providers, as the country's broadcasting sector comes to be governed under a new law.

The regulator released the recommendations on a unified framework for service authorisations for provision of broadcasting services under the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, which repealed the Telegraph Act, 1885. The recommendations aim to promote growth and enhance ease of doing business in the the broadcasting sector, the authority said.

The recommended authorisations for broadcasting services include those for television channel broadcasting, news agency for television channels, uplinking of live event, news, footage by foreign channel or news agency, direct to home (DTH) service, terrestrial radio service, community radio stations and low power small range radio service.

According to the recommendations, broadcasting service authorisations shall be granted under Section 3(1)(a) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, in place of the extant practice of issuing licence or permission under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. The terms and conditions for grants have been harmonized for similar services and covers eligibility criteria, application process and other relevant details or information required by an applicant entity before applying for service authorisation.

Migration of existing licensee or permission holder to a new authorisation regime shall be voluntary, till the expiry of their license or permission. Further, no processing or entry fee will be required for migration, in case of broadcasting services. However, the validity period of the respective service authorisation should be from the effective date of migration to the authorisation regime, irrespective of the validity period of existing license or permission, Trai has said.

To protect the interests of service providers, it has said that amendments to terms and conditions of service authorisations, except for reasons of national security, shall require Trai's recommendations.

Infrastructure sharing and interoperable devices

Further, mandatory co-location should be removed for authorised entities of radio broadcasting services. Infrastructure sharing, on voluntary basis, among broadcasting service providers as well as with the telecom service providers or infrastructure providers, wherever technically and commercially feasible, has been recommended.

Authorised entities of television channel distribution services shall endeavour to adopt interoperable set-top boxes to enhance consumer choice and reduce electronic waste, the recommendations state.

Trai has also recommended that the minimum net worth requirement of ₹100 crore for the internet service providers to provide IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Service be removed and the same be aligned with the provisions contained in the authorisation for internet services to be issued by DoT (Department of Telecommunications).

Terms and conditions for radio broadcasting service have been made technology-agnostic, enabling adoption of digital technology. Service authorisation for terrestrial radio service is recommended to be delinked from frequency assignment and the auction of spectrum for frequency assignment for terrestrial radio service shall be done separately. The ministry of information and broadcasting should prescribe a separate programme code and advertisement Code for radio broadcasting service providers, Trai has said.