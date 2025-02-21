Trai for interoperable set-top boxes, voluntary sharing of broadcasting infra
SummaryTrai released the recommendations on a unified framework for service authorisations for provision of broadcasting services under the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, which repealed the Telegraph Act, 1885.
NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday issued a set of recommendations advocating interoperable set-top boxes to boost consumer choice, voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasters for optimising resources, and dropping the minimum net worth requirement for internet protocol TV service providers, as the country's broadcasting sector comes to be governed under a new law.