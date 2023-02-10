Trai releases consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting
- Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 9 March 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 23 March 2023.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting, the authority said in a statement.
