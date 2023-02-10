Home / Industry / Media /  Trai releases consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting
Trai releases consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Last May, the I&B ministry had sought recommendations of the Trai, on issues including removal of the linkage to non-refundable one-time entry fee in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines of 2011.Premium
  • Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 9 March 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 23 March 2023.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting, the authority said in a statement. 

Last May, the ministry of information and broadcasting had sought recommendations of the authority, on issues including removal of the linkage to non-refundable one-time entry fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines of 2011. It had also requested the authority for recommendations on extension of the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years. 

In order to discuss various issues related to FM radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) last August. Representatives of AROI, had then raised issues such as permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM radio receivers in mobile handsets. 

Accordingly, this consultation paper has been prepared to seek the comments and views of stakeholders on the issues related to FM radio broadcasting, the statement by the authority said. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 9 March 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 23 March 2023. 

FM broadcasting in India began in 1977, in Chennai, and was further expanded during the 1990s, nearly 50 years after it mushroomed in the US. The category, however, boomed after 2001 when the privatisation of FM broadcasting began. As of December 2018, there are more than 369 operational private radio stations in more than 101 cities and towns across India. The Government of India-owned All India Radio has about 450 FM stations covering 39% of the area and 52% of the population of India.

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
