Trai releases consultation paper on issues related to FM radio broadcasting

FM broadcasting in India began in 1977, in Chennai, and was further expanded during the 1990s, nearly 50 years after it mushroomed in the US. The category, however, boomed after 2001 when the privatisation of FM broadcasting began. As of December 2018, there are more than 369 operational private radio stations in more than 101 cities and towns across India. The Government of India-owned All India Radio has about 450 FM stations covering 39% of the area and 52% of the population of India.