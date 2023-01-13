Trai releases consultation paper on licence fee, policy matters of DTH services.

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has floated a consultation paper on licence fee and policy matters of DTH (direct-to-home) services. Licence fee is a non-tax fee levied on service providers for carrying out the permitted activity. In India, DTH operators are required to pay a licence fee of 8% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) quarterly to the ministry of information and broadcasting. AGR here is calculated by excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST) from gross revenue.
NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has floated a consultation paper on licence fee and policy matters of DTH (direct-to-home) services. Licence fee is a non-tax fee levied on service providers for carrying out the permitted activity. In India, DTH operators are required to pay a licence fee of 8% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) quarterly to the ministry of information and broadcasting. AGR here is calculated by excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST) from gross revenue.
Comments from stakeholders have been invited by 13 February and counter-comments may be submitted by 27 February, Trai has said.
Comments from stakeholders have been invited by 13 February and counter-comments may be submitted by 27 February, Trai has said.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In October last year, the Department of Telecommunications had carried out amendments in the Unified License Agreement for AGR. According to this, applicable gross revenue shall be equal to GR of the licencee by deducting certain components.
The extant DTH guidelines prescribe a bank guarantee of ₹5 crore for the first two quarters, and thereafter, an amount equivalent to licence fee for two quarters and other dues not otherwise scrutinised. DoT has also carried out amendments for rationalisation of bank guarantee.
In view of these amendments and on the request of DTH association and operators, the information and broadcasting has asked Trai to furnish recommendations related to exclusion of non-licenced activities from the ambit of gross revenue in respect of DTH licence fee or identify another base for levy of the same. The ministry has also asked Trai for recommendations on the percentage or amount of bank guarantee in respect to private DTH services and the issue of Uniform Licence Fee in respect to all distribution platform owners.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.