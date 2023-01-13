Trai releases consultation paper on licence fee, policy matters of DTH services.

In view of these amendments and on the request of DTH association and operators, the information and broadcasting has asked Trai to furnish recommendations related to exclusion of non-licenced activities from the ambit of gross revenue in respect of DTH licence fee or identify another base for levy of the same. The ministry has also asked Trai for recommendations on the percentage or amount of bank guarantee in respect to private DTH services and the issue of Uniform Licence Fee in respect to all distribution platform owners.