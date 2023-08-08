Trai releases fresh consultation paper on issues related to broadcast sector2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Issues include network capacity fee and if distribution platform owners should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets or plans within the same location
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has released a consultation paper related to issues faced by the broadcasting sector, seeking responses to 32 questions, ranging from tariff, interconnection, and quality of service to financial disincentives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message