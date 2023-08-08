The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has released a consultation paper related to issues faced by the broadcasting sector, seeking responses to 32 questions, ranging from tariff, interconnection, and quality of service to financial disincentives.

The authority has sought response on whether the network capacity fee (NCF) of ₹130 should be reviewed and if distribution platform owners (DPOs) should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets or plans within the same location.

Trai also sought views on whether it should revise the current provision that NCF for second TV connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40% of declared NCF per additional TV, and in case of such homes, whether the pay television channels for each additional TV connection be also made available at a discounted price.

The authority also asked stakeholders if there a need to review the ceiling on discount on sum of MRP of a-la-carte channels in a bouquet while fixing the MRP of that bouquet by DPOs, and what the ceiling should be. It sought views on whether the total channel carrying capacity of a DPO be defined in terms of bandwidth (in MBPS) assigned to specific channels and what the quantum of bandwidth assigned to SD and HD channels should be; whether the extant prescribed HD/SD (high definition/standard definition) ratio which treats one HD channel equivalent to two SD channels for the purpose of counting number of channels in NCF should also be reviewed.

Besides asking for measures that should be taken to ensure similar reception quality to subscribers for similar genre of channels, the authority sought suggestions on the parameter that should be monitored or checked to ensure that no television channel is discriminated against by a DPO.

The authority also asked stakeholders if there should be a provision to mandatorily provide free-to-air news, non-news or newly launched channels available on the platform of a DPO to all the subscribers. As far as level-playing field with DD Free Dish goes, the authority has asked if Tariff Order 2017, Interconnection Regulations 2017 and Quality of Service Regulations 2017 be made applicable to non-addressable distribution platforms such as DD Free Dish as well and if the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as free-to-air channels for all platforms including all the DPOs. Further, if there is a need to upgrade DD Free Dish as an addressable platform and what technology or mechanism is suggested for making all the STBs addressable.

Apart from flexibility to DPOs for listing of channels in Electronic Programme Guides, the authority has asked if the revenue share between an MSO (including HITS Operator) and LCO be considered for a review and if there should be a review of capping on carriage fee. Issues considered also include review of installation and activation charges and financial disincentives to be levied in case a service provider is found in violation of any provisions of tariff order.

When the NTO was first introduced in 2017 and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment rose, forcing Trai to amend its order. NTO 2.0 was announced in January 2020 which capped a bouquet channel price at ₹12 instead of ₹19. Under new amendments to the tariff order, NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by Trai to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier.