Trai releases recommendations on issues related to community radio stations1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Among issues listed are inclusion of not-for-profit companies in the list of eligible organizations and increasing of permission period from existing five years to 10 years.
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released recommendations on issues related to community radio stations such as inclusion of not-for-profit companies in the list of eligible organizations, increasing of permission period from existing five years to 10 years, maximum duration of advertisement per hour of broadcast on CRS and number of CR stations operated in each district of operation by not-for-profit organizations, operating in multiple districts.
