Trai releases recommendations on issues related to community radio stations

Not-for-profit organizations, operating in multiple districts, should be allowed to set up multiple CRS in their area of operation. An organisation should be allowed to set up a maximum of six CRS throughout the country. An organisation seeking to set up multiple stations should submit an undertaking confirming that the programs will be prepared locally and not sent from other CRS. Trai has said that the I&B ministry may actively pursue with Central and state governments to sponsor more programmes on CRS to help them sustain. All the universities of Central or state governments may be provided budgetary support to establish and operate Community Radio Stations. MIB may actively pursue providing license spectrum for such universities. All the processes for granting CRS should be made online through a single window system.