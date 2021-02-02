Trai releases recommendations on regulatory framework for platform services

New DelThe Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued its recommendations on back reference from the I&B ministry on the former’s earlier guidelines on the regulatory framework for platform services offered by DTH and cable operators.

Trai had released a consultation paper this December seeking views on regulatory guidelines recommended for direct-to-home (DTH) services as well as cable and multi-system operators (MSOs)--which offer their own set of channels in addition to broadcaster-owned options. The recommendations covered distribution platform owners who provide programming services specific to their platform and not obtained from satellite-based broadcasters. Unlike regular broadcast of TV channels, these programming services are either produced by the DPO itself or are sourced from local content producers.

Trai had first issued recommendations for cable and MSO services in 2014 but since the digitisation of TV distribution was incomplete and the ministry of information and broadcasting had suggested modifications, these had been put on hold.

As per current recommendations, Trai has no objection to accept the ministry’s view that anybody registered as a DPO, either with MIB or with post office, shall be eligible to carry platform services (PS) channels, provided that I&B is able to specify compliance structure to ensure that those providing platform services make full disclosure on ownership status and comply with the Programme and Advertising codes. Further, the regulator recommends that any entity desirous of providing local news and current affairs as PS, or is already providing such services, must be incorporated as a company under the Indian Companies Act, 2013.

Further, a maximum of 15 PS channels may be offered by MSOs, IPTV Operators and HITS operators. Trai also agrees with the suggestion that MIB will obtain security clearance of all MSOs or LCOs, who wish to offer PS and were not MHA security cleared at the time of registration, while they run their services. However, if at any time before MIB obtains the security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest, MIB may require the platform to withdraw from distribution or cancel the registration.

The regulator agrees that the platform services may be defined as programs transmitted by Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs)exclusively to their own subscribers and do not include Doordarshan channels and registered TV channels. PS shall not include foreign TV channels that are not registered in India.

The DTH operator, MSOs, IPTV or HITS operator shall ensure and provide an undertaking to the ministry that the programme transmitted is exclusive to their platform and not shared directly or indirectly with any other DPO.

The platform services channels shall be categorized under the genre 'Platform Services' in the Electronic Programmable Guide (EPG) subject to orders or regulations issued by Trai from time-to-time and a provision for putting a caption identifying them as so may be required to distinguish the platform services from the linear channels. The respective maximum retail price (MRP) of the platform service shall be displayed in the EPG against each service.

