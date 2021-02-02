Trai releases recommendations on regulatory framework for platform services

Further, a maximum of 15 PS channels may be offered by MSOs, IPTV Operators and HITS operators. Trai also agrees with the suggestion that MIB will obtain security clearance of all MSOs or LCOs, who wish to offer PS and were not MHA security cleared at the time of registration, while they run their services. However, if at any time before MIB obtains the security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest, MIB may require the platform to withdraw from distribution or cancel the registration.