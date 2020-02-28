Trai’s NTO to come into effect on Sunday, no stay from Bombay High Court

NEW DELHI : The Bombay High Court has provided no specific stay or order on the new tariff order (NTO) introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) as a result of which the directive is all set to come into effect on Sunday.

The Bombay HC held around seven hearings for the case in which television broadcasters had sought a stay on the implementation of the new rules but they have not been able to secure any interim stay or relief, nor have they been able to get any immunity from punitive action.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) had moved Bombay high court against Trai’s amended new tariff order (NTO), first issued in December 2018 and implemented in February 2019. Meanwhile, the telecom regulator had filed caveats in all major high courts against issuing a stay without hearing what it has to say in the matter.

According to NTO 2019, consumers could choose the TV channels they want to watch and pay only for them at maximum retail prices (MRPs) set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier. The new tariff order was expected to make channels cheaper for the consumer and offer more choice. However, on ground, the opposite happened as the cost of like-to-like channel options went up.

To bring down the cost of entertainment for the end consumer, Trai announced amendments to the NTO on 1 January. As part of the new amendments, Trai reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to Rs. 12 from Rs. 19 per month, which the IBF says has not been backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight. The regulator had also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing, which broadcasters feel will limit the number of channels in the bouquet and reduce the value delivered to consumers.

In regard to the regulator removing discounts on bouquets and not on a-la-carte channels, broadcasters say they expect a market facing and non-discriminatory approach to regulation.

Broadcasters that came together under the IBF umbrella to take on Trai include Star India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, and Sony Pictures Networks.

