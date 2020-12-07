Trai seeks views on norms for DTH, cable operators offering platform services

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has released a consultation paper seeking views on regulatory guidelines recommended for distribution platform owners--direct-to-home (DTH) services as well as cable and multi-system operators (MSOs)--which offer their own set of channels in addition to broadcaster-owned options.

Stakeholders' responses have been sought by 14 December and counter comments by 19 December.

The recommendations cover distribution platform owners who provide programming services specific to their platform and not obtained from satellite-based broadcasters. Unlike regular broadcast of TV channels, these programming services are either produced by the DPO itself or are sourced from local content producers.

Trai had first issued recommendations for cable and MSO services in 2014 but since the digitisation of TV distribution was incomplete and the ministry of information and broadcasting had suggested modifications, these had been put on hold.

For cable operators, Trai had said any person or entity desirous of providing platform services (PS), or already providing these, must be incorporated as a company under the Indian Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under.

The ministry, however, feels that most of multi-system operators or local cable operators (MSOs/LCOs) in small areas are either proprietorship or partnership firms which are not registered as companies. Making it obligatory for MSOs/LCOs to convert into companies may not be in line with the ease of doing business.

Trai has no objection to this provided that the ministry is able to specify compliance structure to ensure that those providing platform services make full disclosure on ownership status and comply with content and advertisement codes.

It has also recommended that platform services be defined as programmes transmitted by Distribution Platform Operators exclusively to their own subscribers and not include Doordarshan, registered TV channels and also foreign networks not registered in India.

The regulator has added that programmes transmitted by DTH operators, MSOs, IPTV or Head-End In The Sky (HITS) operator as platform service shall be exclusive and will not be allowed shared directly or indirectly with any such players. In case the same programme is found available on the PS of any other DPO, MIB or Trai may issue direction to immediately stop the transmission of such programme.

It has said DTH operators shall provide an option of activation or deactivation of platform services as prescribed in orders, directions or regulations issued by Trai from time-to-time. Such channels shall fall under 'Platform Services’ in the Electronic Programmable Guide (EPG), subject to orders issued by Trai.

