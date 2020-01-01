Come March, you can get all free to air channels at 160 per month

New Delhi: With a view to protect consumer interest, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday capped at ₹160 the amount they will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels combined.

If you are paying ₹130 a month (excluding taxes) as Network Capacity Fee (NCF), the Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) or TV service providers -- like Dist TV, Tata Sky -- will have to provide you at least 200 channels. NCF is an amount that you pay to the service provider every month to keep the connection active. The channels declared mandatory by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not be counted in number of channels in the NCF.

The new rules are part of the changes the regulator announced today to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective 1 March.

According to the new tariff regime enforced in February 2019, consumers could choose the TV channels they want to watch and pay only for them at maximum retail prices (MRPs) set by broadcasters, instead of the pre-set bouquets offered earlier.

While the new tariff order was expected to make channels cheaper for the consumer, on ground, the opposite happened as the cost of like-to-like channel options went up. In view of the criticism of NTO, Trai sought views from the broadcasting industry stakeholders on another consultation paper on the subject, a move Trai chairman R S Sharma said was more of a fine-tuning of rather than a change in the basic framework of NTO.

Addressing the issue of discounts in formation of bouquets by the broadcasters vis-a-vis sum of a-la-carte channels, Trai said that the sum of the a-la-carte rates of the pay channels forming part of a bouquet shall in no case exceed one and half times the rate of the bouquet of which such pay channels are a part.

Also, the rates of each pay channel, forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part, the regulator said. Only those channels which are having MRP of ₹12 or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters.

For multi-TV homes, where more than one TV connection is working in the name of one person, Trai has capped the maximum NCF levied by the service providers at 40% for second and additional TV connections.