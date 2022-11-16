Trai to frame recommendations on issues of media ownership

Trai to frame recommendations on issues of media ownership3 min read . 04:53 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is in the process of preparing recommendations related to issues of media ownership, chairman P.D. Vaghela said on Wednesday.
In April, Trai had released a consultation paper to discuss ownership issues within the media and monopolistic practices by a handful of companies.
“The idea of media pluralism acts as a bulwark of a strong and healthy democracy in a country. It is antithetical of the phenomenon of concentration of media ownership. The concentration of media ownership has been identified with a number of problems. Undoubtedly, the most significant of these is the threat it poses to freedom of expression and democracy. Looking at the importance of the issue, we are in the process of framing recommendations on issues relating to media ownership," Vaghela said at the inaugural session of the CII Big Picture Summit in New Delhi.
The regulatory authority has observed the challenges faced by the television broadcasting sector, Vaghela said.
“Our recent consultation on tariff-related issues for television channels and bouquets is a result of multiple discussions with each group of stakeholders --- broadcasters, multi-systems operators, DTH players and local cable operators. Soon, we expect to issue amendments to the tariff order and interconnection regulations in line with our stated policy of light touch regulation. We expect the industry to respond with tariffs and prices that do not put undue burden on consumers. I can assure you that if all service providers work in a cohesive manner, Trai may take further steps to move towards forbearance," Vaghela said.
In addition, the regulator has identified pertinent issues pertaining to network capacity fee, multi-TV discounts and distribution of revenue share among various players. “We are bringing out another consultation paper to take up these issues soon. I am sure that through constant dialogue with all the industry stakeholders, we will find solutions that will stimulate growth in the television broadcasting sector," Vaghela added.
At the same event, K. Madhavan, chairman, CII national committee on media and entertainment and country manager and president, Disney Star said television broadcasting has been severely impacted, pending a resolution on NTO (new tariff order). “A quick resolution is important for consumers, broadcasters as well as distributors. Ideally, we should adopt a principle of forbearance, in line with practices in most of the developed markets," Madhavan said. Seeking support from policymakers on rampant issues of piracy, Madhavan said the industry would like to see a comprehensive National Broadcast Policy covering the Cable Television Network Act and retention of a light touch policy framework, especially in areas related to content.
To be sure, Vaghela pointed out that the regulatory and legal framework needs to ensure not only smooth adoption of new technologies but also protection of state and consumer interests. “The primary area which requires attention of the regulatory regime is the convergence of content. Today, the same content is available on television, smart connected screens as well as smartphones. Owing to the difference in the distribution mechanism on these platforms, they pose a regulatory challenge. Therefore, in the new technological world of convergence, we need to deliberate on the possible alignment of regulatory regime keeping in view the scenario of multiple screens, same content," he said.
Trai, that is aware of these challenges, has received references from the government for OTT based services and on matters arising due to convergence of content, Vaghela said. “Our experts are studying these issues with a view to create a level playing field among various service provisioning mechanisms. Our objective will be to introduce a light touch framework that irons out the inconsistencies created by technological disruptions. We cannot have regulatory imbalance between conventional technologies of yesteryears and new technologies. Yet, at the same time we should not stifle innovation and competition," Vaghela said adding that Trai believes in policies that are technology neutral.