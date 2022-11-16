Trai to frame recommendations on issues of media ownership

To be sure, Vaghela pointed out that the regulatory and legal framework needs to ensure not only smooth adoption of new technologies but also protection of state and consumer interests. “The primary area which requires attention of the regulatory regime is the convergence of content. Today, the same content is available on television, smart connected screens as well as smartphones. Owing to the difference in the distribution mechanism on these platforms, they pose a regulatory challenge. Therefore, in the new technological world of convergence, we need to deliberate on the possible alignment of regulatory regime keeping in view the scenario of multiple screens, same content," he said.