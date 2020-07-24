Trai warns broadcasters against non-compliance of amendments to new tariff order

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has warned television broadcasters against non-compliance of the provisions of the new tariff order (NTO) introduced in 2017 and amendments brought to it this January. It has reminded the latter that the high court has passed no orders restraining Trai from implementing these regulations though broadcasters had challenged the same.

In a letter issued on Friday evening, Trai said that it has noted that the bouquets of pay channels (offered by certain broadcasters) are not in compliance with the provisions, adding that consumers are being denied the benefits of amended regulations though the same have been implemented by distribution platform owners (DPOs) and multiple system operators.

“The authority has noted that…some broadcasters have started violating the clause related to reporting requirement and are also disturbing the status quo by modifying the composition as well as the discontinuation of their existing bouquets that are beneficial to them but adversely affects interests of consumers," the letter said.

When Trai’s original NTO was implemented in February 2019, it received much flak as it raised the price for consumers for like-to-like entertainment. The NTO was aimed at allowing consumers to choose a la carte channels and hence bring their cable bills down as it mandated that each channel should be priced individually. However, it resulted in the opposite. On 1 January, the sector regulator notified new rules that permitted television broadcasters to include a channel in a pack only if it wasn’t priced more than Rs. 12. Earlier, this limit was Rs. 19.

Certain players are even discontinuing low-priced bouquets to increase their monthly payouts, Trai said, asking DPOs to revise prices while the latter do not wish to enter into such non-compliant agreements, it has been brought to the notice of the regulator. This is not just a violation of Trai regulations but wasn’t even conveyed to the regulator.

“Trai had maintained patience and not pressed for the enforcement of the tariff amendment order but now broadcasters are unilaterally increasing the prices of bouquets," the letter said.

The regulatory framework has been upheld by the Supreme Court but its non-compliance is leading to chaos in the sector, jeopardizing business processes and causing irreparable loss to consumers.

“The authority directs all broadcasters to report name, nature, language, maximum retails prices of channels per month and maximum retail price per month of bouquet of channels or composition of bouquets," the letter states. The deadline for the same is 10 August.

