Trai warns broadcasters against non-compliance of amendments to new tariff order

When Trai’s original NTO was implemented in February 2019, it received much flak as it raised the price for consumers for like-to-like entertainment. The NTO was aimed at allowing consumers to choose a la carte channels and hence bring their cable bills down as it mandated that each channel should be priced individually. However, it resulted in the opposite. On 1 January, the sector regulator notified new rules that permitted television broadcasters to include a channel in a pack only if it wasn’t priced more than Rs. 12. Earlier, this limit was Rs. 19.