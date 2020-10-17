Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >TRP row: Republic TV moves Bombay HC for quashing of FIR
Republic TV filed the petition in the HC on October 16

TRP row: Republic TV moves Bombay HC for quashing of FIR

1 min read . 10:01 PM IST PTI

  • The petition has sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe
  • The Mumbai Crime Branch had registered an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code

Mumbai: ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami have moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against the channel in the alleged fake TRP (television rating points) scam.

Mumbai: ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami have moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against the channel in the alleged fake TRP (television rating points) scam.

The petition has also sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe and also on the ground that the case will have pan-India repercussions.

The petition has also sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe and also on the ground that the case will have pan-India repercussions.

The channel filed the petition in the HC on October 16, a day after the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of one of its senior officials challenging the summons issued by the Mumbai police, and asked him to approach the Bombay HC instead.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had registered an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against Republic TV and its senior officials, and also against two other local regional channels.

It has alleged that these channels were rigging TRPs.

It has so far arrested six persons in the case.

The petition is likely to to be taken up for hearing next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

