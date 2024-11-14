Trump vs media moves back to the White House
Joe Flint , Drew FitzGerald , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 14 Nov 2024, 06:59 PM IST
SummaryThe president-elect has threatened broadcast licenses and filed lawsuits against some networks. Executives are bracing for possible deal drama.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump has filed lawsuits against Disney’s ABC and Paramount Global’s CBS, railed against “fake" and “failing" news organizations, and called for the government to revoke some broadcasters’ licenses.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less