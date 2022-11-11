T-Series acquires the audio rights of Tamil film ‘Varisu’1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Music labels, that earlier primarily looked at Bollywood film music, are now focusing on buying rights to regional movie soundtracks.
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has acquired the audio rights of the Tamil film Varisu starring Vijay and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.