T-Series acquires the audio rights of Tamil film ‘Varisu’

To be sure, regional cinema and private albums are popular on social media and short video apps. South Indian films and their music have made a smooth transition to the national market starting with the Baahubali film franchise followed by more recent films like KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, and RRR, Mousumi Mishra, associate director, music partnerships at short video app Moj had said in an earlier interview to Mint. Regional music catalogues have increased from 28% to 35% in the last two years on the platform and regional songs have expanded their presence to gain a pan-India market, she had said.