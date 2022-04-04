T-Series announces new film ‘Hurdang’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a new film Hurdang starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma that will release in cinemas on 8 April. The film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a new film Hurdang starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma that will release in cinemas on 8 April. The film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.
As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.
The line-up for the coming months includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, period drama KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff’s action film Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, and the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, a bunch of smaller, regional language films in Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali are doing well despite the Bollywood storm at the box office led by Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files over the past few months.
Marathi films Pawankhind, Jhimma and Pandu and Punjabi film Aaja Mexico Challiye have benefited from pent-up demand among audiences who have stayed at home for long and the fact that multiplexes often plan region-wise showcasing to give them adequate space. Trade experts said people have discovered so much content during the lockdown that they now keep track of offerings in multiple languages and the word-of-mouth for them on social media.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!