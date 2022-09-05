T-Series announces new film to be directed by Sajid Khan1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 01:11 PM IST
Khan has been on a break from direction after being accused of sexual harassment by female colleagues in 2018.
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a film called 100% to be directed by Sajid Khan, who has been on a break from direction after being accused of sexual harassment by female colleagues in 2018. The film will star John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. In the past, Khan has directed Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Himmatwala (2013) and Humshakals (2014).