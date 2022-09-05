OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  T-Series announces new film to be directed by Sajid Khan
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a film called 100% to be directed by Sajid Khan, who has been on a break from direction after being accused of sexual harassment by female colleagues in 2018. The film will star John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. In the past, Khan has directed Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Himmatwala (2013) and Humshakals (2014).

The film, 100%, has been slated for a Diwali 2023 release.

T-Series has released films such as HIT: The First Case, Jhund, Radhe Shyam, Anek, Ek Villain Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 over the past few months. The last, a horror comedy made at a budget of Rs. 90 crore, earned over Rs. 180 crore in box-office collections -- a rare profitable Hindi film post covid. In the next few months, T-Series productions like Thank God (starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh), Vikram Vedha (a remake of the Tamil hit by the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan) and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will hit theatres. There’s more to follow -- from Adipurush, a multilingual mythological featuring Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, to director Luv Ranjan’s untitled venture with Ranbir Kapoor. Overall, it currently has 40 films on the floors and another 30-35 in various stages of development. In the 21 months since November 2020, when Hindi films resumed theatrical releases post the covid-19 pandemic, T-Series has had 17 movies release in cinemas while another 10 were released on streaming platforms.

In December 2021, T-Series became the first channel globally to cross 200 million subscribers on YouTube, with 29 channels across languages and genres. The total subscriber base for the T-Series network was estimated to be more than 383 million with over 718 billion views.

