New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a new film with Arjun Kapoor titled The Lady Killer . It will be directed by Ajay Bahl known for movies like BA Pass and Section 375 .

With movie theatres across the country now set to reopen, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movie industries are fast announcing new projects in signs of returning to work and making films for theatrical exhibition. Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects while Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively. As far as Bollywood goes, Ajay Devgn will produce the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a musical love story produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Trade experts say these are signs the industry is looking at theatrical releases seriously, especially in 2022, when improving consumer sentiment and vaccinated audiences will make for good returns for movies that are ready by then.

Presuming people take around three to four months to feel fully safe in visiting theatres even after pan-India reopenings, the film business in India could see a jump of at least 20% in revenue compared to 2019 once things normalize, given how hungry audiences are to step out of home, trade experts say.

The trend has already been seen overseas with Fast & Furious 9 setting a post-pandemic record as it collected around $63 million over its three-day weekend in the US and A Quiet Place Part II having earned around $47 million over the same period earlier. In India itself, the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, collected about Rs. 16 crore in the first eight days, while two Punjabi films— Qismat 2 and Chal Mera Putt 2. Qismat 2 made Rs. 10.6 crore and Rs. 3 crore in their first week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.