T-Series announces new music rights acquisitions1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Titles include the next Hera Pheri franchise, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal and action film Fighter.
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has acquired the rights to the music of upcoming Hindi film titles such as the next Hera Pheri franchise, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal, action film Fighter, Sanki, Yodha, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment’s Baaghi franchise, among others.
