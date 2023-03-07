Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has acquired the rights to the music of upcoming Hindi film titles such as the next Hera Pheri franchise, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha, Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal, action film Fighter, Sanki, Yodha, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment’s Baaghi franchise, among others.

“Ever since T-Series was founded in 1983, the aim was to deliver best quality music. Each movie stands out and is so different from each other, we are definitely excited to be working on these albums and truly look forward to bringing an eclectic mix of music that will cater to audiences both new and old," Kumar said in a statement.

In December 2021, T-Series became the first channel globally to cross 200 million subscribers on YouTube, with 29 channels across languages and genres. The total subscriber base for the T-Series network was estimated to be more than 383 million with over 718 billion views.

Compared to the ₹10-12 crore that an average popular channel can make from YouTube advertising revenue, T-Series is estimated to earn around ₹125 crore per month, ensuring the company remains cash-rich.

Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd, or T-Series, reported a consolidated profit of ₹515 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2020, According to data accessed by business intelligence firm Tofler. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,099 crore.

In 2015, it inked a long-term strategic deal with Lahiri Music, a leader in Tamil and Telugu music, to market television and audio-visual content, making all of Lahiri’s entire catalogue available on T-Series’ own YouTube channel. The regional presence makes co-production of films in southern languages easier. T-Series backed Saaho (2019), an action thriller featuring Telugu star Prabhas, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is also producing Adipurush with the actor that will also follow the multilingual route.